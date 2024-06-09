Defective number plate offenders in Delhi skyrocket by 286 pc: Traffic Police

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) In a crackdown on traffic violations, the Delhi Traffic Police have booked 16,859 offenders for defective number plates so far this year, a staggering increase from the 4,363 violations recorded in 2023.

The officials said that this dramatic rise represents a surge of nearly 286 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year.

Delhi Traffic Police has undertaken a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Civil Lines, Mayur Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Sadar Bazar, Narela, and Gandhi Nagar with the highest number of challans issued for defective number plates in 2024.

“This investigation has pinpointed the specific regions where traffic violations are most prevalent. By identifying these areas, focused enforcement strategies have been employed to enhance compliance with traffic regulations,” said the official.

The official said that in addition to on-ground enforcement, there has been a concerted effort to raise public awareness about the importance of proper number plates.

“Campaigns through social media and collaboration with automobile associations have been launched to educate vehicle owners on the legal requirements and the potential penalties for non-compliance,” said the official.

“Vehicle owners are urged to check their number plates for compliance and make necessary corrections promptly to avoid penalties,” the official added.

