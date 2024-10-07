Deeply shocked by Karachi attack: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing, Oct 7 (IANS) China has urged Pakistan to make more targetted measures to provide full protection for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the terrorist attack at Sindh Province, Pakistan, that killed and injured Chinese personnel.

At around 11 pm local time on Sunday, a convoy of a Chinese project was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The incident resulted in deaths and injuries of both Chinese and Pakistanis, among whom two Chinese were killed and one injured.

China is deeply shocked by the attack against Chinese citizens and strongly condemns this terrorist act, said the spokesperson. "We deeply mourn the victims and our thoughts are with their families."

The spokesperson said the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan activated the emergency response mechanism right away and quickly started handling the incident.

The Chinese side has requested Pakistan to make every effort to rescue the injured and handle the aftermath, get to the bottom of the incident swiftly, hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

China also demanded efforts to effectively close the security loopholes, and more targeted measures to provide full protection for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, said the spokesperson, adding that the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has issued another alert to remind Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in the country to keep a close eye on the local security situation, strengthen security measures and take precaution for safety.

