Deeply saddening: PM Modi expresses grief over mishap at Rajasthan school

Jhalawar, July 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed sadness about the mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on social media handle X, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi's thoughts were with the affected students and their families.

“The mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the PMO wrote on X. PM Modi is currently in the Maldives.

At least four children were killed and several were trapped after a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The devastating incident occurred in Piplodi village of Manoharthana area in the district, where the roof of a government school building collapsed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured children. In a post on his social handle X, he expressed grief and said, "The tragic incident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely painful and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured children.”

Extending condolences to the affected families, he wrote, “May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss."

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar called for a high-level inquiry that why the accident was reported. "... I have given strict orders to ensure the best medical treatment to students. Also, I am issuing orders to get the matter investigated to know why this tragic accident happened. District officials have reached the site," he said.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Primary School, which was operating out of an old and dilapidated structure. The collapse happened around school hours, triggering chaos and panic.

According to eyewitnesses and local villagers, over 50 students were present in the classrooms when the roof suddenly caved in due to persistent heavy rainfall over the past few days. The sound of the collapse was followed by screams and confusion as dust and debris engulfed the area. Without waiting for help, villagers and school staff immediately began rescue efforts, manually clearing debris to pull out the trapped children.

Initially, the injured students were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Manoharthana using private vehicles.

