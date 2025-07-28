Debutants Vyom, Saachi Bindra to star in ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’ teaser to be out on July 30

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Debutants Vyom and Saachi Bindra will be seen in the upcoming musical romantic drama titled ‘Mannu Kya Karegga?’, which has the music of Lalit Pandit and is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

The film also features Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar. The music has been composed by the legendary Lalit Pandit, some songs have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Speaking about the film, producer Sharad Mehra of Curious Eye Cinema shared, “This film is a celebration of young love, mistakes, and second chances. It’s about the lengths one can go to in pursuit of what truly matters.”

He added: “Vyom and Saachi bring a rare sincerity to screen, and with Lalit Pandit’s music, "Mannu Kya Karegga?" becomes an experience straight from the heart.”

The production house Curious Eye Cinema shared the maiden poster of the upcoming film. The poster features Vyom and Saachi lying on green grass. While Saachi holds a red book titled "Green Sphere" that covers part of her face, Vyom is seen holding a football in front of his face.

The post was captioned: “There’s something magical about firsts. Presenting Mannu Kya Karegga — a romantic musical filled with heart, melody, and the charm of college romance. Starring the incredible debut duo Vyom & Saachi, and featuring soul-stirring melodies by the legendary Lalit Pandit. Come experience the magic on the big screens. Teaser drops on 30th July — stay tuned!”

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas, the film showcases Uttarakhand like never before, capturing its untouched and stunning scenic locations.The teaser is set to drop on 30th July, and it is all set to hit theatres soon.

Talking about Vinay Pathak, he was recently seen in Special Ops alongside names such as Kay Kay Menon, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher and Karan Tacker.

