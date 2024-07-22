Death toll rises to 14 after flash flood in China

Chengdu, July 22 (IANS) Rescue workers have found the bodies of 14 people following a rain-triggered flash flood in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with 25 others still missing, local authorities said on Monday evening.

Rescue personnel continue to search for those who remain missing, aided by drones, sniffer dogs and life detector equipment, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.

The disaster occurred at approximately 2:30 am Saturday, when heavy rain led to the flash flooding of a local river, seriously damaging over 40 houses in Xinhua Village, which is located in Ya'an City's Hanyuan County.

Fifteen people sustained injuries and were sent to nearby hospitals, with none in life-threatening danger. Six have already been discharged following treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Electricity has been returned to more than 5,000 households in the flooded area, and a road leading to the village has been restored after it was destroyed by the flash flood, officials have said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.