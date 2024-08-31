Cyber fraud victim hangs self from tree in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) A man, who fell prey to cyber fraud, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Vaishnav (31).

"Late on Thursday night, Sunil hanged himself from a tree one kilometre away from Chhajoli village. A suicide note and a bank notice were recovered from the deceased's pocket. A motorcycle, helmet and bag have also been found at the location. The suicide note has been immediately sent to FSL," said Inspector Budharam, Khatu Badi police station.

“I know that suicide is a crime, but I am forced to take this step. Four people made me invest money in USDT cryptocurrency. After some time, when I asked them to return the money, they asked me for my account details and got Rs 15 lakh deposited in my account from different accounts. This got my account seized. Thereafter, I received a call from Cyber Branch Noida who asked me to appear at the police station on September 4. When I contacted the sub-inspector there, he demanded Rs two lakh to get my name removed from the case. I could not arrange such a huge amount. That is why I am forced to take this step,” the victim said in the suicide note.

The bank notice recovered from the man's pocket shows that his bank account was used to transfer funds for cyber fraud. Hence the bank had put the deceased's bank account on hold. The deceased's brother Anil Vaishnav has registered a case of abetment to suicide against about four accused at Khatu Badi police station.

The deceased's maternal uncle, Deendayal Prajapat said, “The deceased had invested money in USDT cryptocurrency along with four people. When he asked for money from his friends, his friends took his account number and got Rs 15 lakh deposited from three different accounts. Then, the police started questioning him in the cyber fraud case and he was asked to appear at the police station by September 4."

Police have started investigating the case and further investigations are on, said officials.

