Curfew clamped after tension grips Tripura village over defacing of idol

Agartala, Aug 26 (IANS) A large contingent of Central and state forces has been deployed at Koitorabari in West Tripura district after tension gripped the area over the defacing of the idol at a local Kali temple by ‘unidentified miscreants’.

The district administration has also clamped curfew in the area.

A police officer said that following the defacing of the Kali idol, the unidentified miscreants attacked nearby areas and torched at least 16 houses, and burnt several vehicles late on Sunday night, causing injuries to four persons.

Director General of Police (Intelligence), Anurag Dhankar, and West Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar K., have rushed to the spot, around 12 km from here, with additional force.

The officer said the West Tripura district administration has imposed curfew in the trouble-torn Jirania sub-division under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“A large contingent of Central Reserve Police Force, Tripura State Rifles, and police have been deployed in the mixed populated areas. The Ranir Bazaar police station has taken up the investigation after registering a suo-motu case,” the officer told IANS, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who happens to be the local MLA, visited the affected areas and urged the people to maintain calm and communal harmony.

Tripura Police, meanwhile, said in a post on X: “The situation in Koitorabari under Ranir Bazaar PS has been brought under control, enough forces are deployed to tackle any kind of situation. Please refrain from spreading rumours, strict legal action will be taken against such miscreants.”

Visiting the area on Monday, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar called the incident unfortunate, adding that the police and the district administration are working jointly to ensure that the situation remains normal and peace is maintained.

“We want to find out those behind the act. The government would compensate for all the damages caused by the incident. We appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration and stay cautious of any rumours,” the DM told mediapersons.

Informing that some families have fled their homes in the wake of this incident, Kumar said, “We appeal to the public to show solidarity towards the affected people and not share anything on social media that might flare up the situation. Action will be taken against the rumour-mongers."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.