Virat Kohli Completes 18 Years with RCB, Receives Emotional Message

During the inaugural IPL auction in 2008, a young and talented cricketer from India was destined to make it big in International Cricket. The young lad from Delhi not only made it big but emerged as one of the greatest to have ever played cricket from India. He is none other than Virat Kohli. Kohli and RCB are a story with many ups and downs, bitter-sweet moments, and tough times.

But, Virat never budged away from the franchise. The franchise that gave him an identity even before he realized it himself and backed him throughout. Their bond is a testament to Kohli's loyalty and it will likely continue forever. As long as Virat plays cricket, he will always represent RCB and RCB is more than happy to have Kohli continue with them.

On the occasion of celebrating 18 years since Virat signed with them, RCB made an emotional tribute dedicated to the King of Indian cricket.

"18 seasons, 1 Team, 1 Constant King, our Number 18", Royal Challengers Bangalore's message reads. The message revealed how Virat was signed as a U-19 player draft and they never looked back.

Even the reactions to this emotional post are heart-warming to begin with. If there is one thing that RCB has got, it's the loyalty of their fans. Despite not winning a single IPL title in the past 17 years, their fans never stopped cheering for them. Understandably, CSK and MI have huge fan bases across the country but for a team to have a massive fan base despite their consistent failures, it's huge credit to their fans, particularly Virat Kohli fans.