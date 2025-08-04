Karishma Kotak Proposal Video: Boyfriend, Dating Life, Net Worth, IPL Stint, Acting Career, and More!

The name Karishma Kotak is not new to the entertainment sector. She works as a sports anchor in addition to being an actor. Now, for a somewhat embarrassing reason, she is in the news again. Harish Tomar, the owner of the World Championship of Legends 2025, appeared to be enamored with her during the Pakistan vs. South Africa match.

In an interview with Kotak during the match's live broadcast, Tomar said to her, "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you." Taken by surprise, she exclaimed, "Oh my god," before proceeding with her task. Karishma has become a popular name on the internet ever since the viral video. Let us find out more about her background and her work over the years.

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions 😭pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

Who is Karishma Kotak? Everything You Need to Know

Karishma was brought up in London after being born to an East African mother and a Gujarati father. Sunny is her younger brother. She began modeling at the age of sixteen after earning a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Marketing. At the age of 20, Karishma traveled to India to pursue a career in modeling and performing. She shot several ad films after becoming well-known from a calendar session.

In 2016, Karishma made her debut in the Punjabi movie Kaptaan. In Freaky Ali, she costarred with Arbaaz Khan. IRaH, released in 2024, was her final film. In 2012, Karishma took part in Bigg Boss 6. But after four weeks, she had to leave immediately because her father had passed away. One day prior to the show's finale, she made a comeback as presenter.

Karishma hosted cricket-related shows and served as a presenter and anchor for live matches before venturing into the film industry.

Karishma is said to have a net worth of approximately Rs 15 crore. She has a BMW X5 and an Audi Q7 in her collection. Karishma has not yet commented on the proposition for national television. Regarding Karishma Kotak's dating life, the model-turned-actress isn't dating anyone right now, but there have been rumors that she has dated other famous people, including Niketan Madhok, Vishal Karwal, and Karan Wahi.