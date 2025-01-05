Australia Defeats India, Sets Up WTC Final Clash with South Africa

India's hopes of reaching the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in a row were dashed after losing the fifth Test to Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this 3-1 series win, Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in almost 10 years and secured their spot in the WTC final against South Africa, set for June 11, 2025, at Lord's Cricket Ground.

India’s chances of qualifying depended on two things: they needed to win the Sydney Test and also hope that Sri Lanka could clean sweep Australia in a two-match series starting January 27. Unfortunately, with Australia winning the series, India's path to the final became impossible.

The defeat highlighted that India is going through a phase of transition in their Test team. Many experienced players might not be part of the squad when India begins its new WTC cycle with a tour of England in June 2025. This loss signals the end of an era for some senior players and the beginning of a new chapter in Indian Test cricket.