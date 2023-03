March 30, 2023

Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Thursday and urged her to increase the state's credit limit and release pending funds. The Chief Minister appealed to her to enhance the credit limit of Rs 17,923 crore which was reduced from Rs 42,472 crore in 2021-22 for no fault of the state government.