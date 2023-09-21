CPI-M slams Kerala's Accountant General over revenue arrears

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (IANS) The CPI-M in Kerala on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the State Accountant General for holding a press meet and presenting a report on the state's mounting revenue arrears, which comprises 24 per cent of the state's total revenue.

It was veteran CPI-M leader and Convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front, E.P. Jayarajan, while protesting before Raj Bhavan, called to highlight the manner in which the Centre was tightening up Kerala on several fronts.

"The Accountant General here is playing politics and what business does he have to hold a press meet. His job is to present the report and that is it," said a peeved Jayarajan, a former State Industries Minister and CPI-M central committee member.

Incidentally, it was last week the that the Accountant General here after placing its report before the Kerala Assembly at the press conference held each time, spoke about Kerala's mounting revenue arrears, which now stand at a staggering Rs 28,258.39 crore, is around 24 per cent of the state's total revenue.

According to the report, these arrears are spread across 17 departments with the State Goods and Services Tax Department having the highest arrears at Rs 13,410.12 crore, followed by Motor Vehicles Department with Rs 2,868.47 crore.

"The absence of prompt reporting of arrears to the Revenue Department and tardy pursuance by the departments concerned for realising the arrears are the main reasons for the pendency," the report said.

Of the total arrears, Rs 6,267.31 crore, which accounts for 33.74 per cent, is pending due to stay orders.

The report calls upon the relevant departments to take effective action to lift these stay orders and recover the outstanding amounts.

"Not all arrears can be collected as these include right from the day the state was formed. In some cases people who have to pay have passed away. There are serious issues and the AG should not play politics," Jayarajan added.

