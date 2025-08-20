Cowardly act: Leaders condemn attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Leaders across party lines on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling it a "cowardly" act and said that the police are investigating and the matter will be cleared soon.

Chief Minister Gupta was attacked during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday. The police have arrested the attacker and are interrogating him. However, the reason for the attack is not clear yet.

Sources told IANS that a person, during the weekly public hearing, suddenly came out and hurled a heavy object at the Chief Minister. Official confirmation is awaited.

Delhi Ministers alleged a political conspiracy behind the attack.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly condemned the attack on the Chief Minister and said, "The CM works tirelessly for the people of Delhi, and this is nothing but a conspiracy by the opposition. They cannot tolerate that a Chief Minister spends hours among the public, meeting people openly at her residence without restrictions."

Claiming a conspiracy, he said, "This clearly indicates a political conspiracy behind the incident. The Delhi Police are investigating the matter, and all facts will soon come to light."

Minister Kapil Sharma also took to X and condemned the attack, indicating a political conspiracy.

"The attempt to attack Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during a public hearing is a cowardly act. Those who are afraid of the Ayushman Card, Devi buses, improving sewer systems, and the cleaning of the Yamuna... they are now resorting to such tactics," Mishra said.

"The determined government, chosen by the people's mandate, will neither bow nor stop for the sake of Delhi's development," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, also condemned the attack.

Taking to X, she posted, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence."

"It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," she added.

Currently, the Chief Minister is being monitored by a doctor, after which it will be clear how many injuries she has suffered, said sources.

Following the incident, security has been heightened at the Chief Minister's residence.

Top officials of the Delhi Police are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has reached the CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

More details are awaited.

