Court takes cognisance of Delhi Police's charge sheet against gangster Deepak Boxer

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of Delhi Police’s Special Cell charge sheet against gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts has listed the matter for hearing next on August 9.

The court had, on July 11, refused to extend the investigation period beyond 90 days in the case against Boxer, who was declared a proclaimed offender on December 9, 2020.

Boxer was arrested on April 15 following his deportation from Mexico.

A five-member team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had landed with the gangster at the IGI Airport after apprehending him in Mexico with the assistance of the FBI.

Police said that Boxer, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and under the MCOCA, among others.

Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after Gogi was killed by his rivals in the Rohini court. He was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police said that the operation was launched after the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about Boxer’s location.

Sources said that he got a fake passport made in the name of Ravi Antil from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly before fleeing abroad from Kolkata airport. The authorities traced him to the Mexican beach city of Cancun.

