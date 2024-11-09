Convict moves Kerala HC for higher wages, more contacts for calls

Kochi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Saturday heard a plea filed by a prisoner, undergoing a life term, seeking increased wages for work in jail and also more approved contacts that they are allowed to call over the phone.

Ordering the authorities concerned to file their response to the demands, it posted the case for further hearing on December 5.

The petition was filed by Aneesh Kumar, 63, serving his life sentence at the Central Prison in Kannur, pointing out that the daily wage for prisoners in prisons ranged from Rs 63 to Rs 127 while in open prisons, they receive Rs 170 per day with an additional Rs 230 for more work.

Citing the disparity in the wages with neighbouring Karnataka, where unskilled prison inmates earn up to Rs 524 per day while the skilled inmates earn up to Rs 548 after one year, he also pointed out that the wages in Kerala for prisoners are much below the minimum wage mandated by the government.

He wanted labour laws to be enforced in prisons as well preventing arbitrary violation of inmates’ rights.

"A prisoner, like any other non-prisoner, is entitled to certain fundamental rights that no authority has the jurisdiction to revoke," the convict's plea said, contending that fair wages are essential for the meaningful rehabilitation of prisoners and enable them to support themselves as well as their families.

The petitioner also referred to the Model Prison Manual by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "The Model Prison Manual provides that the wages paid to prisoners should be fair and equitable and the rates should be standardised keeping in view the minimum wages notified by respective state governments from time to time," his plea said.

With regards to the use of telephones, it was pointed out the high cost of phone calls from prisons - at Re 1 per minute and also raised objection to the restrictions on phone calls including the restriction on the number of approved contacts to whom calls can be made. These restrictions prevent a prisoner from maintaining essential social ties, it was argued.

Presently only three contact numbers are allowed, "which is restrictive" and should be increased to seven.

The petition will be now heard next on December 5, when the response of the authorities will be examined.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.