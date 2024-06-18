Continue to back Myanmar's transition towards inclusive democracy, India tells UN

Geneva, June 18 (IANS) Asserting that it remains steadfast in its support for Myanmar's transition towards an inclusive federal democracy, India on Tuesday reiterated that it supports the ASEAN-led efforts and the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus to resolve the precarious humanity and security situation in the neighbouring country.

"As an immediate neighbour and friend of the people of Myanmar, India has been repeatedly calling for an immediate cessation of violence by all sides, release of political detainees, humanitarian assistance and the resolution of the crisis through constructive dialogue," said Kshitij Tyagi, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva.

The Indian diplomat was speaking at a session on the human rights situation in Myanmar on the first day of the 56th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

Remaining deeply concerned over the situation, India once again stressed the need to arrive at peaceful solutions that are Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned.

"Increased influx of people from Myanmar into our Northeastern states and the challenge of transnational crimes such as drug and human trafficking continue to remain an area of grave concern," said the Indian First Secretary.

"We have always accorded a high priority to peace, stability, and development of Myanmar and have been making consistent efforts towards these objectives in the form of humanitarian assistance, people-centric projects, and building capacities in democratic systems and practices, including in the areas of constitutionalism and federalism in Myanmar," he added.

In its statement, New Delhi also mentioned that it continues to coordinate closely with ASEAN on matters related to its policy on Myanmar's transition towards inclusive democracy.

