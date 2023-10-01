Cong's social media brigade all set to take on BJP in battle of narratives

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Even as the high octane-Assembly elections are inching closer in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress, which has accused the BJP of copying its poll guarantees in the state, is working efficiently to deal with the online "misinformation" being spread against the grand old party.

A Congress source, associated with the party’s poll preparedness in the state, told IANS that the grand old party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the "misinformation being spread by the BJP through social media" is handled swiftly before the damage is done.

The source said that as of now, the party has not prepared the war room to deal with the "online misinformation that is being spread by the BJP".

"The task is currently being handled by the social media team of the state unit, which is being managed by Abhay Tiwari," the source said.

The source said that Tiwari along with a team of over 150 volunteers is managing the party's social media in the poll-bound state.

Besides tackling the misinformation, the social media team is also entrusted to spread the party's guarantees to the people of the state. "This is being done to ensure that the people of the state are made aware of the promises the grand old party has made to them and how the same (promises) have been implemented by the Congress-led governments in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," the source elaborated.

The Congress has so far made 11 promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh, which include the implementation of the old pension scheme, LPG cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500, 100 units of electricity free, and allowance of Rs 1,500 per month to women among others.

The source further said that taking the party’s 11 promises to the ground is very important as the BJP has "copied some of our promises in the last few days".

"But we need to make sure that the promises and the guarantees made by the Congress reach the people of the state and also with the examples of the Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan implementing the schemes like OPS," he said.

He said that the promise of Rs 1,500 to every woman per month is similar to schemes for women in Himachal Pradesh and the 'Gruha Lakshami' scheme in Karnataka. "Thus we are making people aware that these schemes have been already implemented in Congress-ruling states."

The source also said that once the schedule of the elections is announced, the party will go more aggressive on social media to highlight the "corruption and poor law and order situation in the state".

The source said that the party has been highlighting the alleged corruption under the BJP government and the "poor" law and order situation in the state in the last few months and it will continue with the strategy in the coming days.

The Congress had won the Assembly elections in 2018 and formed the government with Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister. However, after 15 months, in March 2020, the government fell short of majority following the rebellion by senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 loyal MLAs who switched sides with the BJP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.