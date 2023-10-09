Congress projected to win Chhattisgarh, MP; BJP to sweep Rajasthan: Poll

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Congress is projected to win Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and is leading in Telangana, while the BJP is set to sweep Rajasthan in the upcoming Assembly polls, the dates of which were announced on Monday, as per the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

The elections start on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases – on November 7 and 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, while Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30, respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3

As per the Opinion Poll, Congress is projected to dethrone BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party is projected to get 119 seats in the 230-member Assembly, gaining five seats from its previous tally of 114 in 2018. The ruling BJP is set to win 110 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress is set to retain Chhattisgarh in the ensuing Assembly elections. The Congress is projected to win 48 (45-51) seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

The BJP is sweeping Rajasthan as per the current projections of the ABP-CVoter poll. The saffron party is set to get 132 seats, a massive gain of 59 seats compared to its previous tally of 73. The Congress is projected to get 64 seats, down 36 seats from its 2018 tally.

The Congress is leading in Telangana but is still short of a majority, as per the poll. The Congress is emerging as the single largest party in Telangana Assembly which has a strength of 119 seats.

The Congress is projected to get 54 seats, a massive gain of 35 from last time, while the ruling BRS is projected to win 49 seats, sharply down from its previous tally of 88.

In Mizoram, the projections suggest a hung Assembly. The MNF is down 11 seats from its previous tally of 26 at 15 seats, while the Congress is projected to win 12 seats while the ZPM is projected to get 11 seats in a three-leg race.

