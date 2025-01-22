Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday said the infighting in the Congress party has left Karnataka unrepresented at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Taking objection to the absence of a representative from the state at the international event, the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka said, “When the Chief Ministers of all major states are in Davos making a strong pitch for investments in their respective states, neither Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah nor any of his cabinet colleagues are interested in representing the state at an important world stage.”

“Thanks to the mysterious power-sharing agreement, Chief Minister Siddaramiah and his entire cabinet, including Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, are engrossed in dirty power politics and one-upmanship, which has completely paralyzed Karnataka's economy and governance,” Ashoka slammed.

“Senior leader Sonia Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge want to be in power in Karnataka at any cost only because they need an ATM to keep the Congress party politically alive, not because it wants to serve the people of Karnataka. That is the root of the mess,” Ashoka charged.

At the ongoing Davos 2025 event that began on January 21, India’s ‘Team Bharat’ showcased its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing inclusive growth, sustainability, and technological innovation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries are taking part in the meet.

Karnataka government is organising the ‘Global Investors Meet between February 11 and 14 in Bengaluru. The programme is hailed as the flagship programme of the Congress-led government in the state to attract investors from across the world.

A delegation led by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil met Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday at the Steel Ministry office in New Delhi. The delegation extended an invitation to participate in the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, and other officials were present.

The Karnataka delegation, headed by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, will also engage with Delhi-based industrialists on Wednesday evening (January 22) to discuss investment opportunities and showcase the state's strengths. The meeting is organised as part of the Delhi Roadshow for the upcoming Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 25. Key officials, including the Industries Department Principal Secretary and Commissioner, will be present, the official statement from the Large and Medium ministry stated.

