Congress approves expansion of MP unit

Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday approved new committees, including the political affairs and disciplinary committee for Madhya Pradesh while also appointing new treasurer and joint secretaries.

Party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh along with state unit chief Jitu Patwari and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha have been included in the 25-member political affairs committee.

In-charge for MP Congress Jitendra Singh, former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, Nakul Nath, LoP Umang Singhar, senior MLA Ajay Singh Rahul and Kamaleshwar Patel have also been included in the political affairs committee.

Congress has formed a five-member disciplinary committee under the leadership of senior MLA Rajendra Singh as chairman. Four other members are - Surendra Choudhary, Ajeeta Vajpayee, Sheikh Aleen and Dilip Gurjar.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP has been appointed as chairman of the seven-member delimitation committee. LoP Umang Singhar, JP Dhanopia, K. K. Mishra, Abhay Mishra (MLA), Sahib Singh Gurjar (MLA) and VK Batham will be members of the committee.

The Congress has also appointed 84 secretaries and 36 joint secretaries for Madhya Pradesh. More importantly, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh has been appointed as treasurer for the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit.

It came three days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved a jumbo list of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), appointing several new office-bearers on Saturday.

The party released a list of 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries of the MP Congress besides a list of 16 executive committee members.

The executive members of the state PCC include former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. The state PCC includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees.

The approval for the new PCC came after 10 months the previous committee was dissolved following the party's embarrassing defeat in the assembly elections held in November last year.

