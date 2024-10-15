Cong MLA joins Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Congress MLA from Igatpuri, Hiraman Bhika Khoskar, has joined the Ajit Pawar led-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Khoskar and his supporters officially joined the NCP at Ajit Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and State NCP President Sunil Tatkare welcomed Khoskar into the party.

"Hiraman Bhika Khoskar joined the NCP with dozens of his supporters including former Zila Parishad member Sampatnana Sakale in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra NCP President Sunil Tatkare in Pune," said NCP's statement.

The party further highlighted that it is the "second biggest" member joining the NCP and mentioned that veteran actor Sayaji Shinde also joined the party in Mumbai.

The party also reiterated that Khoskar's joining will be strengthening the party in Nashik and surrounding areas ahead of the Assembly elections.

"Khoskar enjoys much support in Nashik region particularly in the tribal community," the statement added.

Announcing the new member in a post on X, the party highlighted multiple other members who joined the party who have been zilla parishad members and also former officials in various districts.

Sandeep Gopal Gulve, Sampatanana Sakale, former Zilla Parishad member Jarnadan Mama Mali, Former Zilla Parishad member Uday Jadhav, Vinayak Malekar, Jairam Dhande, Prashant Kadu, Pandumama Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Kadu, Sarpanch Jagan Kadam, Feroze Shaikh, Dilip Chaudhary, Tukaram Sahane, Ramesh Jadhav, Dashrath Bhagde, Sudam Bhor, Arun Gaikar, Shivaji Sirsat also joined the NCP.

"With the entry of Khoskar, the strength of the NCP party has increased," said the post.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition -- comprising the Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. Along with the Mahayuti Alliance -- which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

