PM Modi meets classical musician Bharat Balvalli, launches his biography 'Bharatvakya'

New Delhi, October 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with classical musician Bharat Balvalli here and launched the latter's biography, 'Bharatvakya'.

During the meeting on Monday, the PM praised Balvalli's passion for culture and spirituality.

Balvalli said that 'Bharatvakya', written by Pravin Vitthal Tarde, aims to intertwine music, spirituality, and a commitment to nation-building.

In a post on X, PM Modi said on Monday, "Happy to have met you, @Swaradhish along with @abhijitpawarapg. Compliments on your book, in line with your passion for culture and spirituality. My best wishes for your future endeavours."

Bharat Balvalli expressed his gratitude for the meeting, highlighting the positive direction the nation is taking under the Prime Minister's leadership.

He wished for PM Modi’s continued strength to further the nation’s progress.

"Under his leadership, every section of society has prospered and Indian culture has thrived globally. May Bhagwan Dattatreya give him more strength to work even harder for the progress of our nation, culture and society," Balvalli said in a post on X.

"'Bharatvakya', my biographical endeavour that weaves together the journey of my music, spirituality, and love for nation-building. Your unwavering support and heartfelt blessings fill me with renewed strength, inspiring me to continue working tirelessly on this path, where music and spirituality unite in service of our great nation," he added.

Balvalli hopes his biography will inspire others to unite these elements in service of the nation.

Nation-building refers to efforts to develop and strengthen a country. In the context of the biography, it means how Bharat Balvalli contributed to India's culture and progress.

