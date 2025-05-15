Confusion over sacking Vijay Shah is surprising, says Uma Bharti

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday expressed surprise over the delay and confusion surrounding the removal of minister Vijay Shah, whose controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi have sparked national outrage.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the firebrand Hindutva leader said the BJP should have acted swiftly to uphold the party’s dignity by removing Shah from his ministerial post.

"Either we should sack Minister Vijay Shah, who is like my dear brother, or he should resign. His uncivilized statement is embarrassing all of us. The confusion in sacking him is surprising," Bharti wrote.

She further urged the BJP to act in accordance with the values promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Regardless of what the Congress says, which has repeatedly failed the tests of morality and patriotism, we must remember the advice of our Prime Minister," she said.

Bharti also praised PM Modi’s strong stance on national security, referring to the recent military action. "The world is astonished by the courage and patience shown by PM Modi -- from the Pahalgam incident to 'Operation Sindoor'. The entire nation stands with him," she wrote.

In sharp contrast to the silence maintained by much of the BJP leadership, Bharti is so far the only senior leader from the party to openly condemn Shah’s remarks and call for accountability after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the police to register an FIR against him.

Vijay Shah, the state’s Tribal Affairs Minister, stirred controversy after making objectionable comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, attempting to portray her as a "sister of terrorists."

Colonel Qureshi gained national attention for conducting joint press briefings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on 'Operation Sindoor' -- a recent military offensive targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.