‘A Complete Unknown’ director says film is about specific moment in Bob Dylan’s life

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Director James Mangold, whose film ‘A Complete Unknown’ is gearing up for its India release, has shared that the film is about a specific moment in legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s life, and not his whole life.

The film has been nominated for the upcoming edition of the Oscars nominated in the Best Picture category. ‘A Complete Unknown’, explores Bob Dylan’s rise to fame, adding to the director’s list of biopics after ‘Walk the Line’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’.

Talking about the film, James said in a statement, “This is a story about a specific moment in a person’s life, not their whole life. And it is about a world where so much is communicated with song”.

This method has worked well for him before, as seen in ‘Walk the Line’, where he focused on Johnny Cash’s journey through music and personal struggles.

James is drawn to characters who challenge expectations. Bob Dylan’s decision to ‘go electric’ at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was a major turning point in music history.

He continued, “In one of the first scenes, Bob Dylan finds Woody Guthrie in this hospital in New Jersey and sings a song that he wrote for him. You have this community that takes him in, and the culture ends up elevating him until he’s bigger than the movement he was taken into”.

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who essays the role of Bob Dylan, trained for years to capture the essence of the musician.

The director shared, “I didn’t want Timmy to disappear. It’s a performance. I wanted Timmy to bring who he is to Bob”.

With his biopics, James aims to show the human side of famous figures. He focuses on their personal struggles, choices, and triumphs, allowing audiences to connect with them in a deeper way. As he continues his filmmaking career, his ability to tell these stories remains a defining part of his work.

Searchlight Pictures' A Complete Unknown releases in Indian theatres on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.