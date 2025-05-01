Committed to build inclusive, progressive Maharashtra: Governor Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday said Maharashtra is at the forefront across all sectors and the government is committed to building an inclusive, progressive, and developed state by ensuring the participation of all sections of society.

After unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 66th Foundation Day of the State of Maharashtra here, the Governor appealed to the people to play their part in realising the goal of making India a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of India. “I urge everyone to come together in shaping a modern, strong, and forward-looking Maharashtra. Once again, I extend my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Maharashtra Day,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the government has instructed all departments to prepare a 100-day action plan aimed at fast-tracking initiatives focused on public welfare. These measures include website upgrades, enhancing living standards, improving cleanliness, addressing public grievances, encouraging investment, conducting visits to regional offices, and more. The majority of these initiatives have been successfully implemented across the state.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is aspiring to become a $ 5 trillion economy, while Maharashtra is aiming to become a $ 1 trillion economy. “At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the state government signed 63 Memoranda of Understanding valued at Rs 15,72,654 crore. These agreements are expected to create employment opportunities for 15,95,960 people across the state. MoUs have been signed with leading companies across diverse sectors, including steel, information technology, green energy, automobiles and electric vehicles, textiles, data centres, electronics and security, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, beverages, infrastructure, drone manufacturing, education, and more,” he added.

The government has implemented the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project and approved the establishment of the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Security Board. A Task Force has been formed for developing the Maharashtra cyber security policy and the Maharashtra Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, said the Governor.

To develop Gadchiroli district as a Steel Hub and boost employment, the government has allocated nine steel manufacturing projects to the region. This initiative will attract an investment of Rs 1,60,238 crore and is expected to create job opportunities for 50,000 people, he said.

“Since the formation of the new government in December 2024, a total of 78 industrial units have been granted concessions. This will attract investments worth Rs 6,55,084 crore and generate an expected employment for 2,47,400 people.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the government has decided to give three gas cylinders per year, free of cost, to the beneficiary families. The government has successfully implemented the Majhi Laadki Bhahin Yojana to help lakhs of needy mothers and sisters across the state. The decision has been taken to provide an incentive of Rs 20,000 per hectare for the 2024- 25 season to the registered paddy farmers, who are distressed. The government has also decided to give a pension of Rs 12,000 per year to all the construction workers in the state who are registered with labour welfare boards and are 60 years of age. The Namo Divyang Abhiyan is implemented in the state for the rehabilitation of the differently abled people.

“Our government has taken a decision to construct ‘Maharashtra Rajya Sanskritik Bhavan’ and a museum in Mumbai. The state government is making concerted efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for the sea forts of Maharashtra,” said the Governor.

Further, the government has taken the decision to construct a ‘Maratha Shaurya Smarak’ in Panipat, Haryana. It has also been decided to construct a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, where Shivaji Maharaj was under house arrest. The government is implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

“I feel proud to state that Maharashtra won 201 medals at the 38th National Sports Competition held at Uttarakhand. Thirty-one sports persons have been appointed to the government service. The prize amount given to the recipients of medals in the Asian Games has been increased manifold,” he stated.

The Governor said that students from the Scheduled Caste and Nava Buddha communities, who were unable to secure admission in government hostels, are being supported through the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Yojana. Additionally, over Rs 3,389 crore has been disbursed to more than 31.36 lakh farmers in the state who were severely impacted by natural calamities. One lakh solar agriculture pumps have been installed in the state under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The decision has been taken to give free of cost electricity to 45 lakh agricultural pump owners up to 7.5 HP under the Bali Raja Mofat Veej Yojana. The state government has purchased 11.21 lakh metric tons of soybeans in the last season, which is the highest in the nation.

A total of 12,69,785 houses have been completed in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (Phase-1), which comes to 93.6 per cent. Under Phase 2, a total of 18,47,291 houses are being constructed. The government has announced the sand extraction policy recently, he said.

