CM Stalin assures timely completion of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin assured that the state government is making every effort to complete Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project as per schedule.

Speaking to media after reviewing the project’s progress with Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar at the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation headquarters on Saturday, Stalin expressed confidence in meeting the project timeline.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for approving the Rs 63,246 crore Phase II project, which spans 118.9 kilometres. “My government and officials are making every effort to complete the project within the stipulated time,” Stalin said.

He added that Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail is progressing swiftly, with Rs 19,229 crore spent on the project so far. Stalin highlighted the impact of the first phase of the Chennai Metro, completed at a cost of Rs 22,150 crore.

Serving approximately 3.5 lakh passengers daily, Phase I covers 54.1 kilometres and has been a significant benefit to the people of Chennai.

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, under whose leadership, Phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail was launched in February 2007 through a joint effort of the Central and state governments.

On September 27, 2024, Stalin met Prime Minister Modi to request an expedited release of pending funds for Phase II.

During this meeting, he stressed that the delay in funding had hindered the progress of the project. Following this meeting, the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 63,246 crore Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

The development follows a recent exchange of words between Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the funding for this phase of the project.

