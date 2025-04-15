Murshidabad violence: INDIA bloc compulsions preventing CPI(M) from criticising Trinamool, says Bengal LoP

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) The leader of Opposition (LoP)in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack against CPI(M) on the issue of Murshidabad violence, saying that the compulsion of opposition INDIA bloc was preventing it from criticizing Trinamool Congress even though two CPI(M) activists have been killed.

Adhikari referred to the killing of Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son at Samserganj in the Murshidabad district last week, whom CPI(M) state secretary in West Bengal and politburo member Md Salim had identified as active party workers.

The LoP accused the CPI(M) politburo member of giving misleading statements about the circumstances under which the father and the son were killed.

“Salim had claimed that the father and the son were killed during their attempts to prevent riots in the Murshidabad district. However, as per the official complaint registered by the widow of Hargobindo Das, her husband and son were killed by a group of miscreants within their residence at 10.30 a.m. April 12, 2025. Is it possible that the two deceased persons were trying to prevent riots from within their homes? Surely, they were not killed because they were Leftists or because of any political rivalry. They were killed because their names were Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das,” the LoP claimed on Tuesday morning.

He also questioned Salim’s silence on the names of the assassins, all of whom belonged to a particular religious community, which were mentioned in the complaint letter by Hargobindo Das’s widow.

“Mr Salim! Being an intelligent man, you can surely understand what I mean. You cannot admit the truth openly because of the compulsions of the opposition INDIA block, where your party and Trinamool Congress are partners. You are unable to criticize the state government, despite assassins enjoying the shelter of the state’s ruling party. Secondly, you have used your religion as a crutch to sail through election contests in 2019, 2021, and finally in 2024, though each time you were defeated,” the LoP said in a statement on X.

Hundreds of Hindus were forced to flee Murshidabad pockets after protests against the Waqf Act turned violent. The Hindus were targeted and had to take refuge in a school after crossing rivers. Their properties were looted, and some temples were desecrated. On Calcutta High Court orders, Central forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas after Adhikari petitioned the court.

