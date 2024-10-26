Every drop of innocent blood spilled by terrorists will be avenged: J&K L-G

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the security forces have devised a new strategy to deal with the emerging terrorist threat and assured that every drop of innocent blood spilled by terrorists will be avenged.

L-G Sinha made the remarks while addressing the passing out parade of 629 BSF recruits at the Humhama training centre in Budgam district.

He said that the attack on innocent workers in Gagangir and the one in Baramulla district where army soldiers were killed is "highly condemnable".

"India always wants peace with its neighbours, but unfortunately we have a neighbour that always tries to disturb peace in India despite facing ultimate poverty back home," the L-G.

Saying that the Border Security Force (BSF) is facing challenges on multiple fronts be it protecting the LoC or the International Border, L-G Sinha emphasised the need for the force to expand its ambit and maintain close coordination with other central forces to tackle the challenges of terrorism.

"The army and the central forces including BSF have to put in a collective effort to root out terrorism from J&K. BSF is one of the best central forces, but it needs to walk the extra mile," he said, adding that security forces need to upgrade the technical capabilities to meet the drone challenges. "Not just weapons, but narcotics are also being air-dropped through drones. We need to counter this challenge as drugs are consuming our younger generation. The finances earned out of narcotics sale is pumped in to fuel terrorism," the L-G said.

"The BSF should advance its technology, intelligence sharing and enhance area domination," he added.

He praised the role of BSF in tackling terrorism in Punjab saying that the force has great stories of valour and patriotism in its kitty.

"Your role in Kashmir is also appreciable. You are not working to fight terrorism alone, but on the civic front also. This includes opening schools, helping the poor and dealing with the smuggling of weapons and drugs," the L-G said.

Wishing a bright future to the passing out recruits, L-G Sinha said that the BSF should train NCC cadets in a way so that they could be inducted into BSF tomorrow.

