Actress Vijayashanthi continued to work despite running a high temperature, says director Pradeep Chilukuri

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Director Pradeep Chilukuri has now disclosed how Telugu lady superstar Vijayashanthi went on to shoot for an important sequence in his eagerly-awaited action extravaganza ‘Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’, despite running a high temperature.

The director, whose film featuring actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 18 this year, gave away the fact that the film contained a number of action sequences, both for Kalyan Ram and for Vijayashanthi.

“There are a number of fight sequences in the film. Vijayashanti's first action sequence was choreographed by Prithvi Master while Ramakrishna Master did the interval and the climax fights. Peter Master was tasked with the hero introduction and climax fights and Raghuvaran Master did the villain sequences. All the fights have come out in an amazing fashion.”

He then went on to narrate an incident to explain how dedicated actress Vijayshanthi was. He said, “There is a forest sequence in this film. For the sequence, the actors had to stay in mud for over two hours. They had to lie in the mud until the shot was completed. We realised that Madam garu was down with high fever. Her hands were literally shaking. However, despite the fever, she did not move from the shooting spot until that scene was done. Everyone worked dedicatedly. After watching her performance, I got goose bumps in many places. It was as if Kalyan Ram garu and Vijayashanti garu were competing with one another in acting.”

A teaser released by the film‘s makers a few days ago has already given away the fact that the film’s plot revolves around the conflict between a mother, who is also a duty-conscious police officer, and her son, who emerges into a power centre.

What has added to the interest of audiences is that Vijayshanthi plays a character called Vyjayanthi IPS in this film. Interestingly, Vyjayanthi IPS was a character Vijayashanthi played in one of her yesteryear films that went on to emerge a superhit and is considered a cult classic.

‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ is being produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu.

Cinematographer Ram Prasad has captured the visuals of this film, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed its music. Editing is by Tammiraju and screenplay is by Srikanth Vissa.

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi, the film will also feature Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Animal Prithviraj in pivotal roles.

Screenplay for the film is by Srikanth Vissa while its art direction has been taken of by Brahma Kadali. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Ramakrishna and Peter Hein.

