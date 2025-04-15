I don't agree with caste census report, am ready to fight against this injustice: H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the data emerging from the Karnataka caste census report.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy declared on Tuesday, "I do not agree with the caste census report. I am fully ready to fight against this injustice.”

He also took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had earlier opposed the caste census report but has now taken a U-turn.

“What is the number of people from the Vokkaliga community living in Old Mysuru districts like Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and others?”

He further said, “The caste census, a monstrous delivery, was ceremoniously received in the Cabinet. The data — claimed to be from that report — is now floating everywhere. Some unknown hand has systematically leaked it. Not just the Vokkaliga numbers, even the figures of Veerashaiva-Lingayat and other communities have shocked me.”

“Is this census a conspiracy designed to stir unrest across the state? Or is it a ploy to distract people from the rising prices and corruption scandals?” he asked.

Targeting Deputy CM Shivakumar he said, “Desperate for the Chief Minister’s chair, the man who once bowed before his community like a thirsty bird begging for ‘just one chance with pen and paper’ — is he now nodding along with this cunning report?”

“Once at the Kempegowda International Airport, he (Shivakumar) weakly opposed the caste census report. Now his tongue has changed. Shiva... Shiva…” he mocked.

“Shivakumar once said, ‘I’m a national party’s state president, everyone is equal to me! We’ve just opened our eyes. There’s no opposition to the census— why should there be?’ —and then shoved aside questioning reporters and fled, didn’t he?” Kumaraswamy asked.

“For the sin of giving him power, the Vokkaliga community is paying the price. Just for the sake of a chair, this man is writing a death sentence for the community,” he alleged.

The caste census report was submitted to the state Cabinet on April 10, and the state government is convening a special Cabinet meeting on April 17 to decide on the report’s recommendations.

However, no official statement has been issued to the media regarding the report’s contents. Nonetheless, details presented in the Cabinet meeting have surfaced in the public domain.

The caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Karnataka government has allegedly pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

This is higher than the Vokkaliga community, which is currently considered the second-largest population group in the state.

The Vokkaliga population is recorded at 61.68 lakh, comprising 10.31 per cent of the total. The report suggests increasing their reservation to 7 per cent, according to sources.

The census report lists the Lingayat community population at 66.35 lakh, comprising 11.09 per cent -- lower than the Muslim population. The report recommends increasing their reservation to 8 per cent. Currently, the Lingayat community is considered the largest in the state.

