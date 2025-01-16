CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate 7th RIC in Shahdol today

Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will host the seventh Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) today in Shahdol district. The event, set to take place at the engineering college ground in Shahdol, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Beside addressing the gathering of industrialists, CM Yadav will also hold one-on-one meeting with many of them. It would be the last industrial conclave which was started in March last year. This is an initiative to bring economic and industrial growth in every part of the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also perform Bhoomi Pujan of 28 industrial units during the conclave, which will see an investment of Rs 570 crore and will create 2,600 employment opportunities.

Apart from this, Torrent Power is likely to invest Rs 18,000 crore for a 1600 MW thermal plant.

More than 4,000 participants and 2,000 industrialists will attend the event.

Over 40 industrialists including Torrent Power's Executive Director Prakash Sajnani, ACCL's Managing Director Harish Dohan, Sharda Energy Limited's Chairman, Bajrang Power Limited, Orient Paper Mill's GM are expected to attend the Regional Industry Conclave.

Hundreds of other industrialists have registered online for the event.

According to reports, there will be seminars on agriculture and tourism during the event and an exhibition of various departments will also be held. Before that, six RICs were organised between March and Dec 2024 and the state government has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the total investment proposals received from six RICs were expected to generate nearly 85,000 jobs in the state, besides ensuring industrial growth.

For Shahdol's RIC, the state government has already received investment proposal of more than Rs 20,000 crore, said CM Yadav after a virtual interaction with investors on Monday.

The total investment is likely to increase further after the conclave is organised.

Notably, the first edition of the RIC was organised in Chief Minister Yadav's home district Ujjain on March 1 and 2, 2024. Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and the third in Gwalior on August 28. The fourth edition of RIC was organised in the Sagar division on September 27, while the fifth edition was held in Rewa on October 23. The sixth edition was organised in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) division on December 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the state government will kick-start preparation for 'Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' - 2025' to be held in Bhopal on February 24. CM Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet.

Notably, the state government has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh. For this, interactive sessions on investment opportunities are organised at national and international levels.

