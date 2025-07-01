Club WC: Al Hilal stun Man City in seven-goal thriller

Orlando (USA), July 1 (IANS) Marcos Leonardo settled an instant classic to give Al Hilal 4-3 victory over Manchester City to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday (IST).

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring just nine minutes. Al-Hilal responded with two goals in the first six minutes of the second half through Marcos Leonardo and Malcom before Erling Haaland quickly levelled.

Al-Hilal again took the lead early in extra time through Kalidou Koulibaly before Phil Foden’s 100th City goal pulled us level. However, it was Leonardo who proved the match winner late on for Al-Hilal.

Al Hilal will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday to fight Fluminense FC for a semi-final spot.

Bernardo Silva stabbed home a loose ball to give City an early advantage, and only an excellent save from the grounded Yassine Bounou denied Savinho making it two. If the first half was entertaining, the first 12 minutes of the second were insane, FIFA reports.

Quick-fire goals from Marcos Leonardo and Malcom catapulted Al Hilal into the lead, before Erling Haaland equalised from a corner. The referee immediately pointed to the spot after Malcom beat Ruben Dias and was tripped, only for the decision to be reversed due to offside.

City incessantly assaulted the Al Hilal goal for the remainder of the period, but Bounou produced several big saves and, when Haaland thought he’d snatched a late winner, Ali Lajami heroically hooked it off the line.

Al Hilal went ahead again at the start of extra time, Kalidou Koulibaly heading home a Ruben Neves corner, but substitute Phil Foden restored parity with a cushioned finish. Penalties were looming, but when Ederson repelled Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s header, Marcos Leonardo was on hand to bundle the ball over the line and seal a seismic shock.

