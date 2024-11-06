Arnold Vosloo in Talks for Vijay Deverakonda's Period War Drama

Vijay Deverakonda's Next Gets Global Twist: Arnold Vosloo in Talks for Period War Drama

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, tentatively titled VD14, is generating buzz with reports of South African actor Arnold Vosloo joining the cast. Best known for his iconic villainous roles in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), Vosloo's involvement adds an international dimension to the period war drama.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, with whom Deverakonda previously collaborated on Taxiwaala (2018), the film is set in colonial India and explores an untold story of a king. Details about Vosloo's role remain under wraps, but sources suggest it will be crucial.

This marks the second instance of an international actor starring alongside Deverakonda, following Mike Tyson's debut in Puri Jagannadh's Liger.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project, slated to begin production in early 2025. Deverakonda is currently filming VD12 with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.