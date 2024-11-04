Amaran Box Office Collection : Day 4 , Heading towards 200crs

Shivakarthikeyan's Amaran Breaks Box Office Records

Tamil cinema's latest sensation, Amaran, starring Shivakarthikeyan, has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a retired Indian Army officer. Shivakarthikeyan plays the lead role, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of his wife, Indu Rebecca Varghese.

Amaran has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise pouring in from fans and celebrities alike. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth have personally congratulated Shivakarthikeyan and the film's team.

At the box office, Amaran has achieved phenomenal success, grossing over ₹100 crore in just three days. This feat is remarkable, considering that even top stars like Ajith and Dhanush have not achieved this milestone in the same timeframe. Amaran marks Shivakarthikeyan's third ₹100 crore grosser, after Doctor and Don.

On its fourth day, Amaran continued its impressive run, collecting over ₹30 crore on Sunday, a holiday. The film's total collection now stands at ₹140 crore. Industry experts predict that if this trend continues, Amaran may soon join the coveted ₹200 crore club.

Shivakarthikeyan's impressive performance and the film's engaging storyline have contributed to its massive success. With Amaran , Shivakarthikeyan has cemented his position as one of Tamil cinema's leading stars.

The film's music, composed by Jivi Prakash Kumar, has also been well-received. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films, Amaran is a testament to the production house's commitment to quality storytelling.

As Amaran continues its dream run, fans and industry insiders eagerly await its next milestone. Will it join the ₹200 crore club? Only time will tell.