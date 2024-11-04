US Election 2024: Trump Leads in 7 Swing States, Kamala Harris Trailing

As the 2024 Presidential Election draws near, all eyes lie on the swing states. According to the recently released polling data of AtlasIntel, former President Donald Trump leads in all seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The most recent poll, conducted with almost 2,500 likely voters, indicates that 49% of them favour Trump, a lead of 1.8% over the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. In the swing states, Trump is particularly strong in Arizona, with an edge of 51.9% to 45.1% over Harris. Similarly in Nevada, it's 51.4% for Trump, 45.9% for Harris. North Carolina: Trump leads at 50.4% while Harris trails at 46.8%.

Swing states are always the most critical in U.S. elections, often deciding the race by the narrowest of margins. In fact, in the 2020 election, Joe Biden won Arizona by just 10,000 votes. This year, it is going to be even more competitive, and every vote will count as candidates seek to win over these swing regions.

More recently, the Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on October 29 produces a contrasting picture where Harris stands marginally ahead of Trump with a one per cent point gap, at 44 per cent to 43 per cent. In the last days of campaigning, candidates are more likely to focus on battleground states, knowing that victory in these critical areas will most likely win them the election.

Also read: Law and Order Deteriorating in AP: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Slams Home Minister Anitha