Cinema Operations in Kashmir to begin with Golden Era Film Festival

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Citara is expanding its reach to bring cinema closer to the masses by taking over the operations of four screens in South and North Kashmir.

Residents of Shopian, Pulwama, Handwara, and Baramullah will soon be able to enjoy a variety of cinematic experiences, including First Day First Show, Kids Film Festival, Golden Era classics, and more, starting February 2025. This move marks a significant step in Citara's mission to enhance access to quality entertainment in the region.

Speaking about the same, Producer Pradeep Sharma, Founder Citara, shared, “The vision of bringing cinema to Kashmir took shape with the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and Lt. Governor Sinha. Citara is now committed to bringing the joys of 'First Day First Show' to the current locations and in times to come to Pahalgam, Anantnag, Kishtwar and Bhadarwah. “

Rumi Jaffrey, the film writer and director, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that Kashmir has always been a dream destination for every storyteller and director. He believes that Citara’s efforts will bring the magic of the big screen to the Kashmir Valley, offering local audiences a chance to experience cinema like never before.

Saurabh Saxena, ED Citara, added, “We are prepared to deliver quality 'First Day First Shows', Kids Cinema, and more to the local diaspora. With the screens, Reels Cafe, Reels Point, and more, we plan to bring greater employment to the youth of Kashmir.”

A source close to the development revealed that the company is also poised to expand the presence to Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, Bhadarwah, Pahalgam, and Anatnag during the course of the year.

