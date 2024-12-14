CID's Counter Intelligence raids multiple places in J&K’s Anantnag, Kulgam districts

Srinagar, Dec 14 (IANS) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of the CID on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Officials sources said that sleuths of CIK carried out raids at Anantnag district jail in Mattan and searched various barracks and blocks inside the jail premises.

“The raid is being carried out in connection with the investigations of a terror-related case. The teams of CIK are also carrying out raids in Chawalgam and Sonigam villages of Kulgam district. The raids are being carried out after obtaining search warrants from the court,” sources said.

During similar raids in the past, the sleuths of various investigating agencies discovered mobile phones being used by the inmates. In most of these cases, the jail authorities had expressed a lack of knowledge about these mobile phones.

In a number of such cases, some officials of the jail had also been brought under the scanner of the intelligence agencies.

It must be mentioned that after the terrorist increased their activities targeting civilians, security forces, police and the army, the security forces have been given clear orders to go after terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathises so that the ecosystem of terror is completely dismantled in J&K.

These terrorist attacks took place in the aftermath of peaceful people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K. Intelligence agencies believe that the fair and largely people-participative elections witnessed by the world had created impatience among the handlers of terror sitting across the border and that is why the terrorists have been directed to give the dying militancy the last push in J&K.

On October 20, terrorists opened indiscriminate firing inside the workers' camp of an infrastructure company in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. Seven civilians including six workers of the company and a local doctor were killed in the Gagangir attack.

