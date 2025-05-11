Chitra Pournami: Ban on climbing Arunachala hills, tight security in TN's Tiruvannamalai

Chennai, May 11 (IANS) Authorities have imposed strict restrictions on climbing the Arunachala Hills in Tiruvannamalai to prevent untoward incidents and safeguard the surrounding forest environment, as devotees are converging at the temple city for the 'Chitra Pournami' or 'Chaitra Purnima' festival.

With an estimated 25 to 30 lakh devotees expected to visit the temple town during the two-day festivities, beginning on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has banned public access to the hills, particularly at seven vulnerable locations identified as high-risk zones.

"The ban will be strictly enforced. Forest teams have been deployed to prevent trespassing," confirmed District Forest Officer (DFO) Yogesh Kumar Darg.

Officials further stated that entry to the 14-km Girivalam path encircling the Arunachala Hills will also be restricted. The decision is aimed at protecting the reserve forest and its wildlife, including over 5,000 spotted deer.

Additionally, the move is expected to reduce the risk of accidental forest fires during the large congregation of devotees. Currently, the Arunachala Hills are classified into two segments: the western side, comprising 699 hectares, is designated as a reserve forest, while the eastern side, covering 2.99 hectares, is classified as reserve land under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.

The latter is primarily used for tree plantation activities by the Revenue Department. District Collector K. Tharpagaraj and Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar have inspected the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

To manage the heavy inflow of pilgrims, 20 temporary bus termini have been established on the outskirts of Tiruvannamalai, from which 4,533 buses will operate. Additionally, 165 shuttle services will run between these termini and the town.

A traffic advisory has been issued for locals. Vehicles with special police passes will be permitted to move within the town limits until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Normal traffic operations will resume at 6 a.m. on May 13.

To ensure public safety, the administration has activated emergency helpline numbers - 9363622330, 9159616263, and 9498100431. Two field-level hospitals, 56 medical teams, 50 ambulances (including 15 bike ambulances), and a deployment of 5,197 police personnel are part of the comprehensive security and health response plan.

The administration has urged devotees to cooperate with officials and follow safety instructions to ensure a peaceful and environmentally responsible celebration.

