Chirag Paswan hails PM Modi, confirms attendance at Wednesday's crucial NDA meet

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan, who is leading by over 1,49,000 votes from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, has confirmed that he will be attending a significant NDA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Paswan's party is in decisive lead on all the five seats it contested from in the state, including Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui.

"I and my party stand firmly in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure his third term will take India to new heights. The Indian economy is moving forward at a tremendous pace and will soon be the third-largest in the world," the young leader said in Hajipur as party workers began celebrating his triumph.

Carrying forward the political legacy of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, the party president said that he has already received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, congratulating him on the good show.

"Home Minister Shah also invited me to the NDA meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing PM Modi lead the nation for the third time," said Paswan.

He also credited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha and Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi for the grand alliance's success in the state.

"All five parties fought together and everyone deserves credit," said Paswan.

