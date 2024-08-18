Chinese premier, Fijian PM stress enhancing cooperation during talks

Beijing, Aug 18 (IANS) Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka on Sunday in Beijing, calling on the two sides to push bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Noting that Fiji is the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic ties with China, Li said that China has always regarded Fiji as one of its most important cooperation partners in the South Pacific region, Xinhua news agency reported.

China always firmly supports the Fijian people in pursuing the development path they have independently chosen and stands ready to work with Fiji to deliver on the common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, Li said.

He added that China will continue to be true friends with Fiji -- friends who trust and support each other -- and strengthen exchanges at all levels, push forward the sound, steady development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Li said the two countries should further leverage their complementary advantages and deepen cooperation on infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, light industry, education, tourism, and poverty reduction under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will import more products from Fiji, and support Chinese enterprises to invest in Fiji, he noted.

Li said China supports Pacific island countries in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and will strengthen communication and cooperation with Fiji and other island countries in actively implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and in jointly championing an equal, orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization.

Rabuka said that Fiji always regards China as a reliable partner, firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports the Belt and Road Initiative and other important initiatives such as the Global Development Initiative, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China on the economy and trade, infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and connectivity to open up new, broad prospects for bilateral partnership.

After the talks, Li and Rabuka witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents on trade and infrastructure construction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.