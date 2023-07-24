Centre ratifies 8.15% interest rate for EPF subscribers for 2022-23

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Centre on Monday ratified the 8.15 per cent interest rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund (EPFO) scheme for 2022-23.

On March 28, the EPFO had slightly hiked the interest rate on EPF deposits to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per convention, the labour ministry sends the interest rate recommendations to the Finance Ministry for ratification.

With the government having given its consent to the interest rate, the EPFO can now begin crediting it to EPF subscribers for 2022-23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.