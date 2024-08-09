Centre kicks off Cold Chain scheme for setting up food irradiation units

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Friday invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospective entrepreneurs for setting up multiproduct food irradiation units under the Centre’s Integrated Cold Chain scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23.

The ministry said that financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid and subsidies will be provided to the eligible projects under the demand-driven Cold Chain scheme.

The Ministry of Food Processing has been quick off the blocks in starting the implementation of the scheme which is aimed at reducing post-harvest losses in the agriculture sector and creating more jobs and incomes in the MSME sector.

The entities are required to submit their proposals online only at https://www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in/ with relevant details (under appropriate headings) under “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

All proposals are required to be prepared and submitted on or before the due date as per the scheme guidelines titled “Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure - setting up of food irradiation units” available at https://www.mofpi.gov.in.

The last date for submission of the proposals is 21st September 2024.

On July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget that financial support for setting up 50 multi-product food irradiation units in the MSME sector will be provided.

“Setting up of 100 food quality and safety testing labs with NABL accreditation will also be facilitated. To enable MSMEs and traditional artisans to sell their products in international markets, E-Commerce Export Hubs will be set up in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode,” she said.

India suffers a food loss of about Rs 1.53 lakh crore ($18.5 billion) every year. As part of the objective to enhance vegetable production and supply chains, the Budget has incorporated schemes to promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives and start-ups to establish vegetable supply chains for collection, storage, and marketing.

The Finance Minister also said that the government intends to bolster agriculture and allied sectors, including food processing, through enhanced private and public investment in post-harvest activities such as aggregation, modern storage, efficient supply chains and marketing.

