Cast of Karthi-starrer 'Sardar 2' begins dubbing for film

Chennai, Mar 10 ( IANS) The cast of director Mithran's eagerly awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’,featuring actors Karthi and Rajesha Vijayan in the lead, has now begun dubbing for the film, it's makers announced on Monday.

The film's dubbing process began with a simple pooja at a popular dubbing studio.

The film is believed to have the highest budget among all of Karthi's films made so far.

‘Sardar 1’ was such a big hit that it's producer Lakshman of Prince pictures went on to present the film's director PS Mithran a Toyota Fortuner as a gift for the film's phenomenal success. Apart from being a big commercial entertainer, Sardar 1 had a very significant message to society. It’s plot stressed on the significance of water and its conservation.

While the first part had Karthi playing the dual roles of a RAW agent and his son, a cop intent on undoing the damage his father had done to his reputation, the second part will have the son turning a spy for the Indian Government and heading to Cambodia.

Sardar 1 had an impressive cast which included Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. It also marked the return of well known actress Laila to the big screen. Now, Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan, actors SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashiq Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

