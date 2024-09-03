Recently, the Government of Telangana, conducted a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling up 11,062 posts in the Education department. Prior to Independence Day, August 15, the School Education department had released the preliminary key along with response sheets of candidates of the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024.

The Education department is now gearing up to release the mega DSC 2024 Final Key which will be released on Wednesday, September 04, 2024. The final key has been prepared after receiving objections from the candidates. The state government is planning to appoint the new teachers soon after the declaration of results.



Earlier, it was reported that the TS DSC 2024 Final Key will be released on September 3 and in the event of technical issues, it will be postponed to the next day. The release of the final key will be followed by the general ranking list. The mega DSC results will likely be released on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5.

The Education department will subsequently release the district-wise merit lists over a period of three to four days. Following the completion of the certificate verification process, the department will issue the appointment letters to the selected candidates without delay.

Through this recruitment drive, the department will fill a total of 11,062 teacher jobs including 2,629 School Assistants, 182 PETs, 6,508 SGTs, 727 language pandits, 220 Special Category School Assistants and 796 SGTs. A total of 2,79,957 candidates had applied for the mega DSC exams while only 87.61 percent candidates appeared for the exam.

