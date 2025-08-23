SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result: Check Expected Dates, How to Download, and Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the results of the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary Exam soon. While the bank has not confirmed an official date or time for the result declaration, the exam’s information bulletin suggests that the SBI PO Prelims 2025 results will be released in August or September 2025.

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam was conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. The online exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks, with a duration of one hour.

Once declared, candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims results on the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

How to Check SBI PO Prelims 2025 Result

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Navigate to the ‘Join SBI’ tab and select ‘Current Openings’

Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’

Select the ‘SBI PO Result’ link from the drop-down menu

Enter the required credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Prelims Scorecard

The SBI PO Prelims scorecard will display the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number and registration number

Category and date of birth

Section-wise marks obtained

Overall cut-off marks

Total marks obtained

Other relevant information

Candidates should carefully verify all the details on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy or spelling error, they must contact SBI officials immediately to get it rectified.

Selection Process of SBI PO

The SBI PO selection process consists of three phases:

Phase I – Preliminary Exam

Phase II – Mains Exam

Phase III – Psychometric Test, Interview, and Group Exercises

Candidates who clear the Prelims exam will become eligible to appear for Phase II, the Mains exam.