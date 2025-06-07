Osmania University 2025 UG Exam Results Out – Revaluation Dates Announced

Osmania University has officially announced the schedule for revaluation of Data Science examination results offered under the distance education mode. The notification, released on June 5, outlines the process, fees, and deadlines for students seeking to request revaluation or obtain photocopies of their answer scripts.

Revaluation Details – Data Science Distance Courses

Revaluation Fee: ₹800 per paper

Application Deadline: June 9, 2025

Late Application (with ₹200 penalty): Accepted until June 11, 2025

Application Mode: Only through the TS Online centres

Photocopy of Answer Script: ₹1,000 per paper (must apply by June 9)

Students are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines, as no further extensions will be granted. Applications submitted after June 11 will not be considered.

UG Course Revaluation Update

In addition to the Data Science programs, Osmania University has also announced that the revaluation process for various undergraduate (UG) courses will begin shortly. This includes:

Courses Covered: BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Hons), BBA, BSW, and others

Status: Regular results for 4th and 6th semesters and backlog results for all semesters have been released

Students can check their results on the official Osmania University website: www.osmania.ac.in

Marksheet Distribution

Candidates are informed that mark memos will be dispatched to respective colleges approximately three weeks after the result declaration. Students should contact their college authorities to determine the collection dates.

For more information, students are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the TS Online centres.