Indian Army SSC Tech Recruitment: 381 Vacancies for Engineering Graduates

The Indian Army has issued an official notification for the recruitment of 381 Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical posts for unmarried male and female engineering candidates. The course for these posts will begin in October 2025 at the Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Total Vacancies: 381

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree in the relevant engineering discipline or a BE/BTech degree with relevant work experience.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 20 to 27 years of age as of 01st October 2025.

Salary Package:

The salary for the selected candidates will range from Rs. 56,000 to Rs. 2,50,000 per month, depending on the rank and position.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on a shortlisting process followed by an interview.

Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts online through the official Indian Army website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Last date for online applications:

The last date for submitting online applications is 5th February 2025.