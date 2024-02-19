Calcutta HC rejects plea for fast track hearing in PIL on Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the plea for a fast track hearing on a PIL demanding the deployment of Central Armed Forces Personnel in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.



Rejecting the plea, division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanama and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said the matter will be heard on the basis of the schedule of hearing of the case.

The division bench also questioned the petitioner Sanjukata Samnta, herself a counsel of the Calcutta High Court, that if the petitioner is not a social worker and has not personally visited Sandeshkhali, what was the reason for her asking for a fast-track hearing.

The division bench also observed that since another case related to Sandeshkhali was already pending at a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, the hearing for which is scheduled on Monday only, close watch on the development there needs to be kept.

