CAC interviews Sodhi, Ratra, Shakti Singh and Mehra for lone vacancy in selection committee

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moves forward with its selection process to fill an impending vacancy in the Senior National Selection Committee from the North Zone, IANS understands that four notable former cricketers -- Ritender Singh Sodhi, Ajay Ratra, Shakti Singh, and Ajay Mehra -- have appeared for interviews on Wednesday.

IANS also understands that these interviews by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of BCCI mark a crucial step in the selection process. However, the story is far from over, with intrigue surrounding the potential influence of to-be-named Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Each interviewed candidate brings a unique blend of experience and perspective. Ritender Singh Sodhi, a former Indian cricketer from Punjab, stands out for his candid insights on candidates and his strong regional ties. Ajay Ratra, a former India wicketkeeper from Haryana, offers invaluable experience and a deep understanding of the game's intricacies.

Ajay Mehra, a former Ranji Trophy player from Punjab, combines his domestic cricket experience with his role as the number one domestic commentator for BCCI's official broadcaster. Shakti Singh, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, adds a unique dimension with his experience as a match referee in domestic cricket, including the Indian Premier League.

If the CAC prioritises the formal interview process and the immediate availability of candidates, one of the interviewed candidates — Sodhi, Ratra, Mehra, or Singh — is more likely to secure the position.

This scenario would highlight the committee's commitment to a structured selection process, where the evaluation of candidates is based on merit and availability.

The current selection panel has two selectors from West Zone -- chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Salil Ankola -- while none from North. The BCCI plans to bring in a selector from North Zone to replace Ankola and maintain zonal balance.

