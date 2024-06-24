STOCKS IN NEWS: TVS Motors, Prestige Estate, IREDA, Vedanta, ONGC

TVS Motors:

Signed a deal with CSC Grameen e-stores for its 3W range

Prestige Estate:

Board approved raising funds by issuing equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore

IREDA:

Raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing bonds, with a Rs 500 crore base issue and a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option, oversubscribed 2.65 times

Pfizer:

Received an order from the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Dehradun, for a penalty of Rs 14.19 lakh for the financial year 2017-18

GRM Overseas:

Approved a fund-raise of Rs 136.5 crore through the issuance of share warrants on a preferential basis to 33 investors



Craftsman Automation:

Approved the allotment of about 27 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 4,400 per equity share

Honeywell Automation India:

Received a demand notice from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, for a reduced penalty of Rs 1.67 lakh

Religare Enterprises:

Received an Order-In-Appeal covering FY 2007-08 to 2014-15, issued by the Commissioner of Central Tax, imposing a penalty of Rs 15.64 crore

Vedanta:

Promoter Vedanta Resources may sell a 2.5% stake through a block deal: Report

Sky Gold:

Approved the purchase of 100% equity shares of Starmangalsutra and Sparkling Chains held by existing shareholders of the company

ONGC

Signed an MoU with IOC to establish small-scale LNG plants, focusing on developing the HATTA gasfield near the Vindhya Basin

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on TBO Tek with a ‘buy’, target at Rs.1,970/sh

Expects FCF-to-PAT ratio to stay higher than 100%

Says operating leverage to drive 30%/33% EBITDA/Net Income CAGR during FY24-30