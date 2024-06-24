STOCKS IN NEWS: TVS Motors, Prestige Estate, IREDA, Vedanta, ONGC

Jun 24, 2024, 09:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

TVS Motors: 
Signed a deal with CSC Grameen e-stores for its 3W range

Prestige Estate:
Board approved raising funds by issuing equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore 

IREDA:
Raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing bonds, with a Rs 500 crore base issue and a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option, oversubscribed 2.65 times 

Pfizer: 
Received an order from the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Dehradun, for a penalty of Rs 14.19 lakh for the financial year 2017-18 

GRM Overseas:
Approved a fund-raise of Rs 136.5 crore through the issuance of share warrants on a preferential basis to 33 investors
 
Craftsman Automation:
Approved the allotment of about 27 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 4,400 per equity share 

Honeywell Automation India:
Received a demand notice from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra, for a reduced penalty of Rs 1.67 lakh 

Religare Enterprises: 
Received an Order-In-Appeal covering FY 2007-08 to 2014-15, issued by the Commissioner of Central Tax, imposing a penalty of Rs 15.64 crore 

Vedanta:
Promoter Vedanta Resources may sell a 2.5% stake through a block deal: Report

Sky Gold:
Approved the purchase of 100% equity shares of Starmangalsutra and Sparkling Chains held by existing shareholders of the company 

ONGC 
Signed an MoU with IOC to establish small-scale LNG plants, focusing on developing the HATTA gasfield near the Vindhya Basin

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on TBO Tek with a ‘buy’, target at Rs.1,970/sh
Expects FCF-to-PAT ratio to stay higher than 100%
Says operating leverage to drive 30%/33% EBITDA/Net Income CAGR during FY24-30

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Stocks in news
IREDA
TVS Motors
Prestige Estate
GRM Overseas
Craftsman Automation
Advertisement
Back to Top